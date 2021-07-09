Former Detroit Pistons coach Larry Brown lands new coaching gig

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from the Associated Press, former Detroit Pistons head coach Larry Brown has landed a new gig.

Brown, according to reports, will be joining Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway‘s staff as an assistant.

From AP:

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has added Hall of Famer Larry Brown to the Tigers’ staff as an assistant, reuniting the former New York Knicks player and coach.

Brown, 80, is the only coach to win championships in both the NCAA (with Kansas in 1988) and the NBA (Detroit Pistons, 2004) over a 42-year career that also included stops in the ABA. He received coach of the year awards in each league.