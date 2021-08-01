Former Detroit Pistons fan-favorite Rasheed Wallace emerges a prime candidate for coaching gig

You knew it was just a matter of time before former Detroit Pistons fan-favorite Rasheed Wallace started to make his way up the coaching ranks and according to a report from Marc Stein he could be about to take the next step.

Stein is reporting that sources of his have indicated that Wallace has emerged as a prime candidate to join Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway‘s staff as an assistant coach. As noted, Hardaway has already hired former Pistons head coach Larry Brown.

