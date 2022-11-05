Former Detroit Pistons G Ben Gordon arrested

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, former Detroit Pistons guard Ben Gordon has been arrested. The report, which surfaced on Saturday, suggests Gordon was arrested on Friday morning for allegedly punching a McDonald’s security guard in the face. Gordon, who is now 39, played with the Pistons for three seasons. During that time, he averaged 12.4 points and 2.4 assists per game. He was originally selected by the Chicago Bulls as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.

What did Ben Gordon do to get arrested?

According to the Chicago Tribune, Ben Gordon was “arrested early Friday morning for allegedly punching a security guard in the face and throwing another to the ground when they tried to escort him from a McDonalds, officials said.” The report added that Gordon “was charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact.”

A few weeks ago, Gordon was arrested at La Guardia Airport for allegedly hitting his son.