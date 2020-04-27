Former Detroit Pistons great Isiah Thomas is still upset about ‘Dream Team’ snub [Video]

On Monday, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas appeared on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show and he talked about being snubbed for the ‘Dream Team’ which ended up winning the Gold Medal in the 1992 Olympic Games.

Thomas said that not being selected to the ‘Dream Team’ is the only thing missing from his resume. He added that if not shaking the Michael Jordan‘s or the Chicago Bulls‘ hands after losing to them in the playoffs was the reason for his snub, he is even more disappointed today then he was when it happened.

Take a look at what Thomas had to say.

Isiah Thomas speaks on being snubbed from the Dream Team. 👀 (🎥: @GetUpESPN)

