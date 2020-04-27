41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, April 27, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Former Detroit Pistons great Isiah Thomas is still upset about ‘Dream Team’ snub [Video]

Related Articles

Detroit Pistons News

Michael Jordan throws major shade at Isiah Thomas on ‘The Last Dance’ [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
When Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were finally able to get past the Detroit Pistons by defeating them in 1991 Eastern Conference Finals,...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Dennis Rodman reminisces about ‘Bad Boys’ [VIDEO]

Don Drysdale - 0
When thinking about the greatest defenders ever to play in the NBA, former Detroit Pistons icon Dennis Rodman certainly comes to mind, especially around...
Read more

Featured Video

On Monday, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas appeared on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show and he talked about being snubbed for the ‘Dream Team’ which ended up winning the Gold Medal in the 1992 Olympic Games.

Thomas said that not being selected to the ‘Dream Team’ is the only thing missing from his resume. He added that if not shaking the Michael Jordan‘s or the Chicago Bulls‘ hands after losing to them in the playoffs was the reason for his snub, he is even more disappointed today then he was when it happened.

Take a look at what Thomas had to say.

Nation, what do you think is the reason why Thomas was not selected to play on the greatest team ever assembled?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell
Views38

More on this topic

Previous article2 Detroit Lions listed among favorites to win Rookie of the Year

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.