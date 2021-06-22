Former Detroit Pistons PG Chauncey Billups advances to second interview

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Pistons PG Chauncey Billups, along with Becky Hammon, has advanced to a second interview with the Portland Trail Blazers.

From ESPN:

Billups has been in contact with several teams in this search process and remains with the Clippers in their Western Conference finals series against the Phoenix Suns. This is Billups’ first season as an assistant coach in the NBA. He was a five-time NBA All-Star and was the NBA Finals MVP in 2004.

Hammon, who would become the first female head coach in NBA history, has been on Gregg Popovich’s staff for seven seasons and has interviewed for several jobs in recent years. She was a six-time WNBA All-Star in her professional playing career.

Sources: Chauncey Billups, Becky Hammon advance to second interviews with Portland Trail Blazers – via @ESPN App https://t.co/UHudlnveIj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2021