According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Pistons point guard Chauncey Billups has emerged as the frontrunner to be offered the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching job.

Billups, who played 17 seasons in the NBA, is currently an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Chauncey Billups has emerged as the frontrunner to be offered the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2021