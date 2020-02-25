37.4 F
Detroit
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou gives hilarious reason for switching numbers

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou gives hilarious reason for switching numbers

On Monday, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman traded Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers prior to the passing...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions explain why they decided to cut Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions officially announced that they were cutting DT Damon 'Snacks' Harrison, despite signing him to...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Donovan Peoples-Jones comments on potentially being drafted by Detroit Lions

When Donovan Peoples-Jones revealed he was leaving Michigan early to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, some people questioned his...
Read more
Arnold Powell

On Monday, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman traded Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers prior to the passing of the NHL Trade Deadline.

A day later, the Oilers tweeted that Athanasiou would no longer be wearing the No. 72 that he wore in Detroit but instead, he was switching to No. 28.

- Advertisement -

Athanasiou’s reason for not trying to wear No. 72 in Edmonton is hilarious.

“I think the mascot is wearing it, and I didn’t want to get him a Rolex, so…”

- Advertisement -

Well played, Andreas!

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Lions explain why they decided to cut Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou gives hilarious reason for switching numbers

On Monday, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman traded Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers prior to the passing...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions explain why they decided to cut Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison

Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions officially announced that they were cutting DT Damon 'Snacks' Harrison, despite signing him to a contract extension prior to...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Donovan Peoples-Jones comments on potentially being drafted by Detroit Lions

Don Drysdale - 0
When Donovan Peoples-Jones revealed he was leaving Michigan early to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, some people questioned his decision, noting that this was...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions and Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay headed for separation

Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine and said he has been exploring trade options...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings C Dylan Larkin comments on Steve Yzerman trading two of his ‘buddies’

Arnold Powell - 0
The NHL, like every other professional sports league, is a business. This is something we are reminded of each and every time a player is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Red Wings C Dylan Larkin comments on Steve Yzerman trading two of his ‘buddies’

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
The NHL, like every other professional sports league, is a business. This is something we are reminded of each and every time a player is...
Read more

Former Detroit Red Wings F Andreas Athanasiou gets new number with Oilers

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings traded Andreas Athanasiou and Ryan Kuffner to the Edmonton Oilers for Sam Gagner and a pair of second-round...
Read more

Detroit Red Wings recall D Gustav Lindstrom under emergency conditions

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have recalled D Gustav Lindstrom from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. https://twitter.com/DetroitRedWings/status/1232326934480244737 From Detroit Red Wings: Lindstrom,...
Read more

Former Red Wings defenseman Mike Green discusses trade to Oilers

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green had been with the team since the summer of 2015, and then re-upped with Detroit on a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.