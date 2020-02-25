Former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou gives hilarious reason for switching numbers

On Monday, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman traded Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers prior to the passing of the NHL Trade Deadline.
A day later, the Oilers tweeted that Athanasiou would no longer be wearing the No. 72 that he wore in Detroit but instead, he was switching to No. 28.
Athanasiou’s reason for not trying to wear No. 72 in Edmonton is hilarious.
“I think the mascot is wearing it, and I didn’t want to get him a Rolex, so…”
(True: Hunter the mascot wears 72, the year the WHA began.)
— Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) February 25, 2020
Well played, Andreas!