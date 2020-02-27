Former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou suffers injury

After picking up his first goal and assisting on another with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou did not have the same luck on Wednesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

In fact, Athanasiou was unable to finish the game as he was forced to the locker room with what the Oilers are calling a lower-body injury.

#Oilers forward Andreas Athanasiou will not return to tonight's game with a lower-body injury. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 27, 2020

Though it is not exactly clear when the injury happened, Athanasiou only played one shift in the third period and just 11 minutes total in the Oilers 3-0 loss to the Knights.

Following the game, Oilers head coach Dave Tippett sounded optimistic, but at the same unsure, of the severity of the injury.

“I don’t think it’s too serious,” Tippett said. “I’m hoping, I don’t know. I haven’t talked to him. It was too sore to play in the third.”

For Athanasiou’s sake, let’s hope this is just soreness and not something that will cause him to miss extended time with his new team.