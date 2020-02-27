18.8 F
Detroit
Thursday, February 27, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou suffers injury

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou suffers injury

After picking up his first goal and assisting on another with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, former Detroit Red...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman strong-armed by Oilers GM Ken Holland?

The 2020 NHL trade deadline has come and gone and Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman managed to...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Lions team president Rod Wood talks draft, state of franchise

The 2020 NFL Draft is right around the corner and the Detroit Lions will have some important decisions to...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

After picking up his first goal and assisting on another with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou did not have the same luck on Wednesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

In fact, Athanasiou was unable to finish the game as he was forced to the locker room with what the Oilers are calling a lower-body injury.

- Advertisement -

Though it is not exactly clear when the injury happened, Athanasiou only played one shift in the third period and just 11 minutes total in the Oilers 3-0 loss to the Knights.

Following the game, Oilers head coach Dave Tippett sounded optimistic, but at the same unsure, of the severity of the injury.

“I don’t think it’s too serious,”  Tippett said. “I’m hoping, I don’t know. I haven’t talked to him. It was too sore to play in the third.”

For Athanasiou’s sake, let’s hope this is just soreness and not something that will cause him to miss extended time with his new team.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleRed Wings GM Steve Yzerman strong-armed by Oilers GM Ken Holland?

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou suffers injury

After picking up his first goal and assisting on another with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, former Detroit Red...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman strong-armed by Oilers GM Ken Holland?

Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NHL trade deadline has come and gone and Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman managed to make a couple of trades....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Lions team president Rod Wood talks draft, state of franchise

Don Drysdale - 0
The 2020 NFL Draft is right around the corner and the Detroit Lions will have some important decisions to make in terms of who...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could have made another trade before deadline

Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NHL trade deadline has come and gone and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made a couple of moves by dealing Andreas...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions’ Perfect 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Don Drysdale - 0
*Note: This mock draft was originally published just prior to Senior Bowl week. We will be releasing a post-NFL Scouting Combine mock next week....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman strong-armed by Oilers GM Ken Holland?

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NHL trade deadline has come and gone and Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman managed to make a couple of trades....
Read more

Report: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could have made another trade before deadline

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NHL trade deadline has come and gone and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made a couple of moves by dealing Andreas...
Read more

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman gives full interview following Trade Deadline

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman had his hands full on Monday, trading both Mike Green and Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers in...
Read more

Discipline for Devils forward John Hayden’s cross check on Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi announced

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
During last night's game between the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings, things got especially rough near the end of regulation. Red Wings...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.