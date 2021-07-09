Former Detroit Red Wing Bryan Watson dies

by

According to the Detroit Red Wings, one of their former players, Bryan Watson, has passed away at the age of 78.

Watson played for the Red Wings from 1965-1967 and from 1973-1977.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Watson’s family and friends.

