Former Detroit Red Wing Bryan Watson dies

According to the Detroit Red Wings, one of their former players, Bryan Watson, has passed away at the age of 78.

Watson played for the Red Wings from 1965-1967 and from 1973-1977.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Watson’s family and friends.

The #RedWings are saddened to learn of the passing of Bryan Watson at the age of 78. Watson played 16 seasons in the NHL, logging 47 points and 897 penalty minutes in 302 games with the Red Wings from 1965-67 and 1973-77. Our deepest sympathies go out to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/F9Ttj4TlG7 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 9, 2021