On Sunday morning, the Detroit Red Wings tweeted out a message from one of the greatest NHL goalies of all-time, Dominik Hasek. Hasek played in four seasons with the Red Wings, posting a goals against average of 2.44 and a .911 save percentage.

A message from the Dominator. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/uInH40Yxo5 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 22, 2020