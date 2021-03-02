Former Detroit Red Wing Larry Murphy rips team’s reverse retro jerseys [Video]

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings unveiled their special “Reverse retro” jersey last November along with every other NHL team, which is a nod to each franchise’s past with a modern twist.

They’re wearing it on the ice for the first time tonight, but not everyone is a fan.

Hall of Fame defenseman Larry Murphy, who won the Stanley Cup twice with Detroit and is currently an analyst with Fox Sports Detroit, had some less than flattering things to say about the new look.

Larry Murphy, on the #RedWings Reverse Retro jersey: "…to me it looks like a practice jersey…with a little gray wrapped on it." #LGRW pic.twitter.com/jru9EqXHUa — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) March 2, 2021

The design was consistently ranked near or at the bottom in several different outlets lists of power rankings of the new looks.

Are you with Murph on this one?