Former Detroit Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov gets loud ovation at Little Caesars Arena [Video]

Nearly 23 years ago, Vladimir Konstantinov had his career cut short just six days after winning the 1997 Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday night, Konstantinov was at Little Caesars Arena and when he was shown on the big screen, he received a loud ovation from the Red Wings fans in attendance.

Vladimir Konstantinov at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Robbed of his career in 1997 at age 30, turns 53 next month. One of the best. pic.twitter.com/3HxjpVRmNX — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) February 26, 2020

- Advertisement -

It’s always great to see The Vladinator back in Hockeytown!