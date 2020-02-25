35.5 F
Detroit
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings NewsVideos

Former Detroit Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov gets loud ovation at Little Caesars Arena [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Former Detroit Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov gets loud ovation at Little Caesars Arena [Video]

Nearly 23 years ago, Vladimir Konstantinov had his career cut short just six days after winning the 1997 Stanley...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Tom Brady writes heartbreaking message about ‘Superhero’ Kobe Bryant

On January 26, the world stopped when a report surfaced that Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison posts special message for Matt Patricia on Twitter

After reports surfaced that the Detroit Lions were going to release Damon 'Snacks' Harrison, Snacks took to Twitter and...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Nearly 23 years ago, Vladimir Konstantinov had his career cut short just six days after winning the 1997 Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday night, Konstantinov was at Little Caesars Arena and when he was shown on the big screen, he received a loud ovation from the Red Wings fans in attendance.

- Advertisement -

It’s always great to see The Vladinator back in Hockeytown!

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleTom Brady writes heartbreaking message about ‘Superhero’ Kobe Bryant

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Former Detroit Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov gets loud ovation at Little Caesars Arena [Video]

Nearly 23 years ago, Vladimir Konstantinov had his career cut short just six days after winning the 1997 Stanley...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Tom Brady writes heartbreaking message about ‘Superhero’ Kobe Bryant

Arnold Powell - 0
On January 26, the world stopped when a report surfaced that Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died tragically in a helicopter...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison posts special message for Matt Patricia on Twitter

Arnold Powell - 0
After reports surfaced that the Detroit Lions were going to release Damon 'Snacks' Harrison, Snacks took to Twitter and thanked everyone related to the...
Read more
College Sports

Tom Izzo comments on John Beilein’s departure from Cavaliers

Michael Whitaker - 0
They were once rivals on the collegiate hardwood, but there was always and still remains a healthy respect between former Michigan Wolverines head coach...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou gives hilarious reason for switching numbers

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman traded Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers prior to the passing of the NHL Trade Deadline. A...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former Detroit Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou gives hilarious reason for switching numbers

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman traded Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers prior to the passing of the NHL Trade Deadline. A...
Read more

Red Wings C Dylan Larkin comments on Steve Yzerman trading two of his ‘buddies’

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
The NHL, like every other professional sports league, is a business. This is something we are reminded of each and every time a player is...
Read more

Former Detroit Red Wings F Andreas Athanasiou gets new number with Oilers

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings traded Andreas Athanasiou and Ryan Kuffner to the Edmonton Oilers for Sam Gagner and a pair of second-round...
Read more

Detroit Red Wings recall D Gustav Lindstrom under emergency conditions

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have recalled D Gustav Lindstrom from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. https://twitter.com/DetroitRedWings/status/1232326934480244737 From Detroit Red Wings: Lindstrom,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.