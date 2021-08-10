Former Detroit Red Wings assistant’s new gig may surprise Steve Yzerman

According to reports, former Detroit Red Wings assistant Dan Bylsma will be joining the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL as an assistant coach.

When Bylsma and the Red Wings parted ways, the belief was that he was doing so to pursue other NHL opportunities. In fact, GM Steve Yzerman believed Bylsma wanted to be a head coach so this news may be a bit of a surprise.

“In his heart, (Bylsma) was a head coach and wanted to be a head coach,” Yzerman said. “Ultimately, I think he’s a head coach at heart and wants to do it.”

