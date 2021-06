Sharing is caring!

According to reports, former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Chris Chelios has landed a new gig.

Chelios will join ESPN’s coverage of the NHL beginning in the fall.

Congrats, Chris!

Hall of Famer and 3x Stanley Cup Champion Chris Chelios will join ESPN's coverage of the #NHL beginning this fall. He has past experience working for ESPN as an analyst on the World Cup of Hockey, which should serve him well. Per @AndrewMarchand. https://t.co/mcesy4ry9Q — Jake Kline (@JakeAKline) June 28, 2021