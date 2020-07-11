41.2 F
Former Detroit Red Wings D Mike Green opts out of remainder of 2020 NHL season

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to a report from the Edmonton Oilers, Mike Green has informed GM Ken Holland that he is opting out of the NHL’s 2020 Return To Play Program.

“Due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and after much consideration, I’ve decided for deeply personal family health reasons, not to participate in the return to play,” Green said in a statement. 

“This has been a hard decision knowing I’m going to miss the opportunity to compete in the playoffs with a Stanley Cup contender. I wish the best of luck to the guys and I appreciate the Edmonton Oilers support.”

