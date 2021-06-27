Former Detroit Red Wings’ enforcer shares epic ‘stark naked’ Scotty Bowman story [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Former Detroit Red Wings head coach Scotty Bowman is the greatest head coach in the history of the National Hockey League but back in October, he was the center of a celebrity roast to support the Jamie Daniels Foundation.

During the roast, former Red Wings’ enforcer Stu Grimson shared a hilarious story about when he had just joined the team. As the story goes, Grimson was riding on a stationary bike at Joe Louis Arena with his head down. When he lifted his head, Bowman was standing there with his face full of shaving cream and no clothes on wanting to talk strategy!

Check out the video.

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="2020 Jamie Daniels Foundation Celebrity Roast of Scotty Bowman" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OnxXCAXsvf4?start=2334&feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>