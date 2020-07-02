Former Detroit Red Wings forward Tomas Holmstrom highlights (VIDEO)

Simply known as the “Demolition Man”, former Detroit Red Wings forward Tomas Holmstrom made his living in front of the net and terrorizing opposition goaltenders. He also was a part of four Stanley Cup championship teams, playing a key role in the 1998, 2002 and 2008 victories.
Check out this awesome highlight package that the Red Wings posted to their official Twitter account earlier today!
How about some Tomas Holmstrom highlights on this beautiful #TBT. 😁
Presented by: @stjoes_health pic.twitter.com/4MO0O6X2yw
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 2, 2020
What was your favorite memory of Holmstrom in Detroit?