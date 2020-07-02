41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, July 2, 2020
Former Detroit Red Wings forward Tomas Holmstrom highlights (VIDEO)

By Michael Whitaker

Simply known as the “Demolition Man”, former Detroit Red Wings forward Tomas Holmstrom made his living in front of the net and terrorizing opposition goaltenders. He also was a part of four Stanley Cup championship teams, playing a key role in the 1998, 2002 and 2008 victories.

Check out this awesome highlight package that the Red Wings posted to their official Twitter account earlier today!

What was your favorite memory of Holmstrom in Detroit?

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

