According to his agent, former Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard has landed a new gig.

On Wednesday, Dan Milstein took to Twitter to announce that Howard has joined Gold Star Hockey as Director of Player Development.

Congrats, Jimmy!

Jimmy Howard joins Gold Star Hockey as Director of Player Development. #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/ENqSh9gd06 — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) December 15, 2021