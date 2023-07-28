Wayne Maxner, the former Detroit Red Wings head coach, has passed away at the age of 80. This news was announced through a tweet from the Windsor Spitfires. Maxner held the coaching reins for the Red Wings from 1980 to 1982, stepping up from his position as head coach of Detroit's AHL farm club, the Adirondack Red Wings.

Former Detroit Red Wings HC Wayne Maxner dies

His tenure started during a challenging season for the team, with a record of 3-14-3 at the time of his appointment. Despite initial success, with the team posting a 7-6-5 record in Maxner's first 18 games in charge, the rest of the season proved difficult. The Red Wings struggled, finishing the 1980-81 campaign with a 9-24-10 record. Despite his relatively short tenure, Maxner was the 11th Red Wings coach during the NHL expansion era.

Key Points

Maxner was the head coach for the Red Wings between 1980-82.

He took over the team during a difficult season.

Initial success was followed by a challenging period for the team.

Maxner was one of several coaches during the NHL expansion era who did not hold the role for more than two seasons.



Bottom Line – A Farewell to a Red Wings Warrior

While Maxner's time as head coach of the Red Wings was brief and marred by on-ice struggles, his impact extends beyond the team's record during his tenure. He was a part of the fabric of the Red Wings organization during a pivotal era, embodying dedication and resilience. As the hockey world pays its respects, our thoughts and prayers go out to Wayne Maxner's family and friends during this difficult time. His legacy within the Red Wings organization, and the broader hockey community, will long be remembered.