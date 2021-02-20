Former Detroit Red Wings head coach Mike Babcock lands college gig

Sharing is caring!

Former Detroit Red Wings head coach Mike Babcock is reportedly about to land a new coaching gig.

Per TSN analyst Darren Dreger, Babcock will be named the head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies next week:

Here’s a wild one. Sources say Mike Babcock will be announced head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies next week. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 20, 2021

One of the most successful head coaches of the modern NHL era, Babcock guided the upstart Mighty Ducks of Anaheim to within one game of the 2003 Stanley Cup championship. Following his hiring by the Red Wings in 2005, he proceeded to win a total of 458 games in the Motor City that included four straight 50-win seasons, the 2008 Stanley Cup falling one win short of a repeat in 2009.

He chose to move on from Detroit in 2015 after 10 years, accepting a contract from the Toronto Maple Leafs that made him the highest-paid bench boss in the sport.

However, after his dismissal by Toronto in November of 2019, his career came under scrutiny after multiple reports from former (and current) players painted Babcock in a less-than-flattering light regarding his treatment of them and coaching style.

One particular scathing testimonial came from former Red Wings forward Johan Franzen, who called Babcock the “worst person I’ve ever met”.