Former Detroit Tiger Johnny Damon cuts deal in DUI case

Former Detroit Tiger Johnny Damon was arrested in February in Florida after having been driving with a blood-alcohol level four times that of the legal limit and failing a set of sobriety tests.

Damon’s wife “was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.”

However, prosecutors will be dropping the case against him after the former World Series champion cut a deal. TMZ reports that Damon entered a pre-trial diversion program that requires him to make a donation to charity and complete community service in exchange for prosecutors dropping the case.

Damon had faced up to nine months in jail if convicted. However, his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, still faces two felony charges for the alleged battery of the police officers during the traffic stop.

Damon is a MLB veteran of 18 years, which included playing with the Kansas City Royals, Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Cleveland Indians.