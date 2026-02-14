Former Detroit Tiger Nick Castellanos Finds New Home

Nick Castellanos’ winding journey through Major League Baseball has taken another turn.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the former Detroit Tiger is finalizing a deal with the San Diego Padres, pending a physical. Castellanos will be paid the league minimum by San Diego, with the Philadelphia Phillies covering the remainder of his contract, a key detail that helped facilitate the move.

Heyman also reported that Castellanos is expected to fill a hybrid role with the Padres, seeing time as a designated hitter, first baseman, and outfielder, with right field already spoken for in San Diego.

A Fresh Start After a Messy Exit

The signing comes just days after the Phillies released Castellanos, ending a tenure that never quite matched expectations. While the move itself wasn’t entirely surprising, it followed a season marked by inconsistency and growing tension.

Castellanos struggled to recapture his All-Star form in Philadelphia and finished the 2025 season with production well below his career norms. His exit was further complicated when he publicly acknowledged a dugout incident from last June in Miami — an episode that resulted in a one-game benching and quietly lingered as a point of friction the rest of the season.

Ultimately, the Phillies opted for a clean break, choosing to absorb most of the remaining money on his deal in exchange for roster flexibility.

Padres Take a Low-Risk Flier

For San Diego, the move is a low-risk bet on a proven big-league bat. With Philadelphia paying the bulk of the contract, the Padres gain lineup depth and positional flexibility without a significant financial commitment.

For Castellanos, it’s an opportunity to reset — one that comes without the pressure of a massive contract or everyday expectations. Now 33, he’ll look to carve out a defined role and rediscover the offensive consistency that once made him a cornerstone player.

From Detroit to the Present

Castellanos was originally drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft and made his major league debut in 2013. His development in Detroit laid the foundation for a career that has included All-Star appearances, a Silver Slugger award, and stops in Chicago, Cincinnati, Philadelphia — and now San Diego.

This latest move may not come with fanfare, but it offers something just as valuable: a chance to turn the page.