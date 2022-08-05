Former Detroit Tigers 1st round pick Derek Hill finds a new home

According to reports, former Detroit Tigers 1st round pick Derek Hill has a new home.

The Tigers tweeted out just moments ago that Hill has been claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners.

OF Derek Hill has been claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 5, 2022

Here is what MLB Pipeline said about Hill prior to the 2014 MLB Draft:

Derek Hill is one of the fastest players and best defensive players in this year’s high school class. He ran sub-6.4 60-yard-dashes on the showcase circuit this summer, and he glides around center field. He also has a solid arm, stronger than most at his position.

An Oregon recruit, Hill has offensive potential as well. With his wheels, bat speed, line-drive swing and mature approach, he should have no trouble hitting for average. He also displays some gap power, with the potential for perhaps more once he adds strength.

Unfortunately, Hill never panned out for the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit Tigers OF Derek Hill designated for assignment

From Monday:

Prior to Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers announced a trio of roster moves, including one unfortunate one regarding OF Derek Hill.

Just moments ago, the Tigers announced the following roster moves.

• Optioned RHP Angel De Jesus to Triple A Toledo

• Reinstated LHP Andrew Chafin from the restricted list

• To make room for Chafin on the 40-man roster, designated OF Derek Hill for assignment

Hill, who is 26, was originally selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

In 95 career games over three seasons with the Tigers, Hill batted .240 with four home runs and 17 RBIs.

Andrew Chafin was reinstated from the restricted list after missing the series against the Toronto Blue Jays because of his vaccination status.

