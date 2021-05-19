Former Detroit Tigers 1st Round pick traded to New York Mets for $1

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to good deals, I am not one to let a good one slip by and apparently, New York Mets GM Jeff Scott feels the same way as he has landed former Detroit Tigers 1st Round pick Cameron Maybin for the price of a Sausage Biscuit at McDonald’s.

According to a report from Joel Sherman, the Chicago Cubs have sold Cameron Maybin to the Mets for $1.

#Cubs did not stand in the way of Maybin getting a MLB opportunity. The cash consideration back from the #Mets was $1. NYM canvassed elsewhere and were being hit up for signficiant prospects for short-term solutions. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 18, 2021

Maybin, who is now 34, was originally selected by the Tigers with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft.

Of course, this reminds us all of the time the Detroit Red Wings got Kris Draper from the Winnepeg Jets for a buck. That turned out pretty darn well for the Wings (and Draper)