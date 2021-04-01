Former Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander describes emotional first Opening Day

Sharing is caring!

Thursday afternoon marked the start of a new baseball season as team around Major League Baseball took the field for Opening Day 2021.

15 years ago, former Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander was on his first MLB Opening Day roster and earlier today, he posted a message describing how emotional it was for him.

Verlander noted that as he stood on the field before the game started, he has tears in his eyes as a B2 Bomber flew over the field.

So, when will Justin Verlander be back pitching for the Tigers?

