Former Detroit Tigers Alex Avila and Cameron Maybin join MLB Network

Alex Avila and Cameron Maybin both plied their trade on the baseball diamond, including stops with the Detroit Tigers. And now, they’ll be in front of a camera talking about the sport they played.

They’ve both joined MLB Network as on-air analysts for the upcoming 2022 season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alex and Cameron to the team,” said Marc Caiafa, MLB Network Senior Vice President of Production in the press release. “When they announced their retirements this offseason, we jumped at the chance to bring them aboard. Having their fresh-off the-field perspective will most certainly add to our studio programming throughout the season.”

Avila, a former All-Star catcher, was drafted by the Tigers in 2008 and appeared in 1,052 career games with Detroit, the Chicago White Sox and Cubs, Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Baseball has been such a big part of my life and joining MLB Network is an incredible opportunity to stay close to the game I love so much,” Avila said in the press release. “I am looking forward to getting into the studio and sharing unique player insight into what is happening on the diamond.”

Meanwhile, Maybin joins the network following a 15-year MLB career that included stops in 10 different cities, including two separate stints with the Tigers who drafted him in 2005.

“I’m very excited to be joining MLB Network,” Maybin said in the release. “Like any former player making the transition to the next phase of their professional life, there is the unknown, but landing at MLB Network along with some of the other opportunities I’ll be afforded, is exactly where I want to be.”

