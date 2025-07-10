Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Menu

Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Joe Coleman Passes Away at 78

Tigers All-Star Joe Coleman has died at 78. He won 142 games in his MLB career and struck out a then-record 14 batters in the 1972 ALCS.
joe coleman

Table of Contents

Related Articles

Share This Story

joe coleman

Remembering Joe Coleman: Former Tigers All-Star Passes Away at 78

The Detroit Tigers and their fans are mourning the loss of Joe Coleman, a former All-Star pitcher who passed away at the age of 78. The team announced his death on July 10, 2025.

“We are saddened by the passing of former Tigers pitcher Joe Coleman, and share our condolences with his family and loved ones. Coleman played six seasons in Detroit, winning 20 or more games in both 1971 and 1973. He was an All-Star in 1972, the same season he struck out a then-record 14 batters in Game 3 of the ALCS.”
@tigers

A Dominant Stretch in Detroit

Coleman joined the Tigers in 1971 and quickly became a key figure in the rotation. Over six seasons in Detroit, he pitched in 203 games, posted a 3.82 ERA, and struck out 1,000 batters over 1,407.2 innings.

He logged 20-win seasons in both 1971 (20-9) and 1973 (23-15). In 1972, he earned All-Star honors and delivered one of the most memorable postseason performances in team history, setting a then-ALCS record by striking out 14 batters in Game 3 against the Oakland A’s.

A Career That Spanned Eras

Before joining the Tigers, Coleman was selected third overall in the inaugural 1965 MLB Draft by the Washington Senators. He made history as the first player drafted to reach the major leagues, debuting later that year.

He went on to pitch for the Cubs, Athletics, Blue Jays, Giants, and Pirates, finishing his 15-season MLB career with 142 wins, a 3.70 ERA, and more than 2,500 innings pitched.

A Teacher Beyond the Game

Following his playing career, Coleman transitioned into coaching, sharing his experience and deep knowledge of the game. His influence carried through to younger generations, reinforcing his legacy as not just a competitor but a mentor.

A Lasting Legacy in Detroit

Coleman’s stretch with the Tigers came at a pivotal time for the franchise, and his presence helped anchor a staff that battled deep into the postseason. His blend of durability, strikeout stuff, and competitive fire made him one of the most respected pitchers of his era.

He will be remembered not only for the numbers but for his role in one of the most competitive eras of Tigers baseball.

  1. Joe Coleman, No. 3 pick in first MLB draft and 1972 AL All-Star, dies at 78
  2. Former Detroit Tigers All-Star pitcher Joe Coleman dies at age 78
  3. Joe Coleman, who pitched for Senators and Tigers, dies at 78

Reflecting on Coleman’s career, it’s clear he leaves behind a legacy that Tigers fans will long remember. From his standout All-Star moments to his coaching contributions, Coleman’s story is woven into the fabric of Detroit baseball history. Let’s see if the arm’s still got life.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Level 99 Ad
Picture of Richard Knight
Richard Knight
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Youtube X-twitter Instagram
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x