Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Joe Coleman Passes Away at 78

Remembering Joe Coleman: Former Tigers All-Star Passes Away at 78

The Detroit Tigers and their fans are mourning the loss of Joe Coleman, a former All-Star pitcher who passed away at the age of 78. The team announced his death on July 10, 2025.

“We are saddened by the passing of former Tigers pitcher Joe Coleman, and share our condolences with his family and loved ones. Coleman played six seasons in Detroit, winning 20 or more games in both 1971 and 1973. He was an All-Star in 1972, the same season he struck out a then-record 14 batters in Game 3 of the ALCS.”

A Dominant Stretch in Detroit

Coleman joined the Tigers in 1971 and quickly became a key figure in the rotation. Over six seasons in Detroit, he pitched in 203 games, posted a 3.82 ERA, and struck out 1,000 batters over 1,407.2 innings.

He logged 20-win seasons in both 1971 (20-9) and 1973 (23-15). In 1972, he earned All-Star honors and delivered one of the most memorable postseason performances in team history, setting a then-ALCS record by striking out 14 batters in Game 3 against the Oakland A’s.

A Career That Spanned Eras

Before joining the Tigers, Coleman was selected third overall in the inaugural 1965 MLB Draft by the Washington Senators. He made history as the first player drafted to reach the major leagues, debuting later that year.

He went on to pitch for the Cubs, Athletics, Blue Jays, Giants, and Pirates, finishing his 15-season MLB career with 142 wins, a 3.70 ERA, and more than 2,500 innings pitched.

A Teacher Beyond the Game

Following his playing career, Coleman transitioned into coaching, sharing his experience and deep knowledge of the game. His influence carried through to younger generations, reinforcing his legacy as not just a competitor but a mentor.

A Lasting Legacy in Detroit

Coleman’s stretch with the Tigers came at a pivotal time for the franchise, and his presence helped anchor a staff that battled deep into the postseason. His blend of durability, strikeout stuff, and competitive fire made him one of the most respected pitchers of his era.

He will be remembered not only for the numbers but for his role in one of the most competitive eras of Tigers baseball.

Reflecting on Coleman's career, it's clear he leaves behind a legacy that Tigers fans will long remember. From his standout All-Star moments to his coaching contributions, Coleman's story is woven into the fabric of Detroit baseball history.