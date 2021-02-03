Former Detroit Tigers announcer Rod Allen lands interview

Sharing is caring!

Ever since Rod Allen was fired following an alleged altercation with his former Fox Sports Detroit partner Mario Impemba, some Detroit Tigers fans have been awaiting his return to Major League Baseball.

According to Allen, he interviewed for a job with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday but he did not land the job.

“I told you guys I’d update you on the Toronto gig I interviewed for,” Allen Tweeted on Wednesday. “I did not get this one but, I remain hopeful for the next opening. I appreciate all your support and prayers. Our time is coming, keep believing with me.”

Nation, would you like to see Rod Allen back in baseball?

