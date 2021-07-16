Former Detroit Tigers broadcaster Rod Allen announces “GREAT news” on Twitter

Sharing is caring!

If you were a fan of Rod Allen calling Detroit Tigers games (I was), you will be happy to hear that he is going back to the radio booth for a few games.

Allen took to Twitter just moments ago to announce that he has some GREAT news.

“Good Morning Twitter Fam! I’ve got GREAT news. I’m going to be back in the booth for 3 Arizona Diamondbacks radio games this month. The first game is this Sunday vs Cubbies. I’m really excited about this opportunity. Tune in if you can.”

Best of luck, Rod!

