fb
Search

Latest News:

Jared Goff Is Not A ‘Postseason-Caliber’ Quarterback???

0
Pro Football Focus does not believe Jared Goff is a 'Postseason-caliber' quarterback.

2024 Detroit Lions Preseason Schedule Released

0
The Detroit Lions Preseason Schedule Is Now Official.

Los Angeles Chargers Player Says Jim Harbaugh Is Like Will Ferrell

0
Do you agree that Jim Harbaugh Is Like Will Ferrell?
Jeff Bilbrey

Former Detroit Tigers Catcher Lands Minor-League Spot with SF Giants

Tigers News Reports

Former Minor League Detroit Tigers Catcher Donny Sands Signs with San Francisco Giants

Donny Sands Finds New Opportunity in the Minor Leagues
Former Detroit Tigers catcher Donny Sands has inked a minor-league contract with the San Francisco Giants, following his stint with the Tijuana Toros in the Mexican League. The deal repositions Sands at Triple-A Sacramento, hoping to revitalize his trajectory in professional baseball. Sands’ move to the Giants came after his release from the Tigers in March, where roster choices favored others for the catching positions at Triple-A Toledo.

Career Highlights and Recent Struggles
Sands, aged 28, initially made his mark in Major League Baseball with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022. However, his initial appearances were limited to pinch-hitting roles where he didn’t secure any hits. His career began promisingly when the New York Yankees selected him in the eighth round of the 2015 draft. Initially an infielder, Sands transitioned to the catcher’s role, in which he experienced varying degrees of success. His tenure with the Phillies showed potential, but his subsequent performance in Triple-A Toledo during the 2023 season saw a dip, recording a batting average of .225 and an OPS of .671.

Donny Sands Detroit Tigers Catcher

As the Giants sign Sands to a minor-league contract, they likely aim to harness his earlier promise while providing him with another chance to climb back to major league play. Meanwhile, Sands’ departure underscores a significant reshuffling for the Tigers, leaving Matt Vierling as the sole remaining player from the trade involving Gregory Soto and infielder Kody Clemens with the Phillies.

Newsletter

Don't miss

General Topic

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler handcuffed by police outside of PGA Championship

0
Top ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler handcuffed.
Lions Notes

NFL Newcomer Christian Mahogany on Why He Chose His Iconic Jersey Number

0
Drafted by the Detroit Lions, Christian Mahogany dons No. 73, a number inspired by his NFL hero and father's favorite player.
Red Wings Notes

2 Detroit Red Wings Free Agents Who Are ‘Unlikely’ To Return

0
A Couple Detroit Red Wings Free Agents Could Be Moving On.
Red Wings Notes

Steve Yzerman Punched in Face by Bruins Fan Following Brawl [Video]

0
Steve Yzerman Punched in Face Is a Forgotten Moment From The Captain's Career
U of M

Michigan football in contact with former Ohio State Top-100 commitment

0
This would be a big-time get for Michigan Football.
Jeff Bilbrey
Jeff Bilbreyhttps://detroitsportsnation.com/
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]

Jared Goff Is Not A ‘Postseason-Caliber’ Quarterback???

W.G. Brady -
Pro Football Focus does not believe Jared Goff is a 'Postseason-caliber' quarterback.
Read more

2024 Detroit Lions Preseason Schedule Released

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions Preseason Schedule Is Now Official.
Read more

Los Angeles Chargers Player Says Jim Harbaugh Is Like Will Ferrell

W.G. Brady -
Do you agree that Jim Harbaugh Is Like Will Ferrell?
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.