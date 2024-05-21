Former Detroit Tigers Catcher Lands Minor-League Spot with SF Giants

Former Minor League Detroit Tigers Catcher Donny Sands Signs with San Francisco Giants

Donny Sands Finds New Opportunity in the Minor Leagues

Former Detroit Tigers catcher Donny Sands has inked a minor-league contract with the San Francisco Giants, following his stint with the Tijuana Toros in the Mexican League. The deal repositions Sands at Triple-A Sacramento, hoping to revitalize his trajectory in professional baseball. Sands’ move to the Giants came after his release from the Tigers in March, where roster choices favored others for the catching positions at Triple-A Toledo.

Career Highlights and Recent Struggles

Sands, aged 28, initially made his mark in Major League Baseball with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022. However, his initial appearances were limited to pinch-hitting roles where he didn’t secure any hits. His career began promisingly when the New York Yankees selected him in the eighth round of the 2015 draft. Initially an infielder, Sands transitioned to the catcher’s role, in which he experienced varying degrees of success. His tenure with the Phillies showed potential, but his subsequent performance in Triple-A Toledo during the 2023 season saw a dip, recording a batting average of .225 and an OPS of .671.

As the Giants sign Sands to a minor-league contract, they likely aim to harness his earlier promise while providing him with another chance to climb back to major league play. Meanwhile, Sands’ departure underscores a significant reshuffling for the Tigers, leaving Matt Vierling as the sole remaining player from the trade involving Gregory Soto and infielder Kody Clemens with the Phillies.