According to reports, former Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos is heading to the Cleveland Indians.

Ramos, who spent time with the Tigers in 2021 before being releases will reportedly sign a minor league deal with the Indians.

Free-Agent C Wilson Ramos is in agreement with the Cleveland Indians. It’s a minor league deal, per sources. — Daniel Álvarez Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) July 1, 2021