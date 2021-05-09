Former Detroit Tigers closer Shane Greene lands new gig

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, former Detroit Tigers closer Shane Greene has landed a new gig.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that Greene has signed a one-year $1.5 million deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Greene will report to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Braves in agreement with free-agent reliever Shane Greene on one-year, $1.5M contract, source tells @TheAthletic. Deal is pro-rated; actual earnings will be in $1.1M-$1.2M range. Greene will report to Triple A Gwinnett. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 9, 2021