Former Detroit Tigers closer Shane Greene lands new gig

According to reports, former Detroit Tigers closer Shane Greene has landed a new gig.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that Greene has signed a one-year $1.5 million deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Greene will report to Triple-A Gwinnett.

