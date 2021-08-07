Former Detroit Tigers coach Omar Vizquel accused of sexually harassing autistic man [Graphic]

According to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN, former Detroit Tigers coach Omar Vizquel has been accused of sexually harassing an autistic man while he was managing the Birmingham Barons, which is a minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT FOLLOWS

From ESPN:

An autistic man accused longtime major league player Omar Vizquel of sexual harassment while he was managing a Chicago White Sox minor league affiliate, alleging in a civil lawsuit filed this week that Vizquel had exposed his penis multiple times and forced the man to clean his back while Vizquel showered.

The man, whose name ESPN is withholding because the allegations involve sexual misconduct, was a bat boy for the Birmingham Barons, the White Sox’s Double-A affiliate, when Vizquel managed the team in 2019. The lawsuit details alleged “sexually aggressive behavior” that included “at least five occasions” in which “Vizquel deliberately exposed his erect or partially erect penis” to the man.

