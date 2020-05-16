Former Detroit Tigers Craig Monroe, Joel Zumaya describe playing for Jim Leyland

The Detroit Tigers enjoyed tremendous success under former manager Jim Leyland, going to the World Series in 2006 and 2012 as well as earning Manager of the Year honors in 2006.

With over 700 wins with Detroit, Leyland certainly earned his place among the great former coaches the city remembers.

Two former Tigers who played under Leyland joined Fox Sports Detroit’s John Keating to talk about what it was like playing for the legendary former skipper – Craig Monroe and Joel Zumaya:

Former @Tigers @CMo_27 and Joel Zumaya describe what it was like to play for manager Jim Leyland. pic.twitter.com/EprqSFZ525 — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) May 15, 2020

We sure miss having Leyland as Tigers skipper!