Former Detroit Tigers Draft Pick Is Back in the AL Central

The Detroit Tigers may be seeing a familiar, recently-departed face in an American League Central rival's dugout at some point in 2025.

Infielder Andre Lipcius, a former Tigers draft pick, has signed a minor-league contract with the Chicago White Sox that includes a non-roster invite to Spring Training. Lipcius, selected by the Tigers in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft, developed within their system and made his MLB debut for Detroit at the end of the 2023 season.

In his brief stint with the Tigers during the 2023 season, Lipcius appeared in 13 games, hitting .286 with one home run and four RBIs in 35 at-bats. At the time, he was ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the Tigers' system.

In 2024, Lipcius played for Oklahoma City, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he posted a solid .271 batting average with 25 home runs and 89 RBIs, along with an OPS of .809.

Now, with the White Sox, Lipcius will look to make an impact in the AL Central once again, as the Tigers will face off against their former prospect in 2025.