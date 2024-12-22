fb
Sunday, December 22, 2024
HomeDetroit TigersFormer Detroit Tigers Draft Pick Is Back in the AL Central
Detroit Tigers

Former Detroit Tigers Draft Pick Is Back in the AL Central

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Tigers may be seeing a familiar, recently-departed face in an American League Central rival's dugout at some point in 2025.

Infielder Andre Lipcius, a former Tigers draft pick, has signed a minor-league contract with the Chicago White Sox that includes a non-roster invite to Spring Training. Lipcius, selected by the Tigers in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft, developed within their system and made his MLB debut for Detroit at the end of the 2023 season.

Andre Lipcius

In his brief stint with the Tigers during the 2023 season, Lipcius appeared in 13 games, hitting .286 with one home run and four RBIs in 35 at-bats. At the time, he was ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the Tigers' system.

In 2024, Lipcius played for Oklahoma City, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he posted a solid .271 batting average with 25 home runs and 89 RBIs, along with an OPS of .809.

Now, with the White Sox, Lipcius will look to make an impact in the AL Central once again, as the Tigers will face off against their former prospect in 2025.

Previous article
Rumor: Detroit Tigers Listed as ‘Team to Watch’ For Top Free Agent
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
J.E on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Given a Second Chance
David Niezgoda on How Detroit Lions Season Ticket Hike Could Cost Them Big Time
Jwnewj on Kelvin Sheppard Says He’s Ready To Replace Aaron Glenn As Lions Defensive Coordinator
Martski on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Bill Munson on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Sounds Off

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions