Former Detroit Tigers fan-favorite announces hangs up his cleats

According to former Detroit Tigers fan-favorite Andrew Romine, he has decided to retire from baseball. Romine took to Instagram this weekend to announce his decision

“I was a boy with a dream. A dream of becoming something great. To push harder, be better and compete against the best in the world. A dream to be a part of history. As I hang up my cleats today and reflect on my journey through Baseball, all I can think is “Thank You.”

-To My friends that followed me to every city and team. Thank you for the unconditional support.

-To my Teammates and Opponents. Our brotherhood bonds us in life as part of a prestigious club. I thank you all for the battles we fought. it was an honor to share the field with you.

-From The Trainers, Coaches and staff

To all the Front offices that took a chance on a skinny kid that could “pick it,” I Thank You! Your investment in me is more than I could have asked for.

-To the @MLB, media, Broadcasters, writers, Stadium workers and many many others that make the game what it is today, you are seen. For Your contributions to the game, no matter how big or small, Thank You.

-To the Fans. Unique in every way, Baseball fans will hold a special place in my heart. Thanks for the cheers, the boos, the letters and conversations, but most of all thank you for simply being fans.

-To my sisters @janellealexander1111 and @rebeccarominee that beamed with pride every time they said “Thats my brother.” You may not know it but you drove me to reach for the stars every single day.

-To my brother, you are the greatest teammate and worthiest opponent. You gave me inspiration that no one else could. We did it bro!

-To my Mom. No one has ever believed in me more and I hope that you know I see it now. I may not have told you all those years ago but You made me the man I am today. I love you Mom. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. “Look what I did Mom.”

-To my Dad, my hero the one I’ve always wanted to be. You paved the way and taught me everything I know. Through endless hours of practice after work and no sleep, you were always there. Never too tired and always gave me hope. Thank you for showing me path. I hope I made you proud. CONT’D in comments .”

Congrats, Andrew!