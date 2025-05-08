Former Detroit Tigers Fan Favorite Lands Managerial Job

Beloved ex-Tiger Don Kelly has been named manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates after the team fired Derek Shelton. Here’s what it means for both teams.

Don Kelly, beloved by Detroit Tigers fans for his grit, versatility, and hustle during his playing days, is getting a shot at the big chair.

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that they’ve relieved Derek Shelton of his duties and promoted bench coach Don Kelly to the role of manager. The move comes after a rough first quarter of the 2025 season for Pittsburgh, with team leaders calling for a “sense of urgency” to turn things around.

“Donnie is as respected as any person in our clubhouse and throughout our organization,” said Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting. “He is a Pirate. He bleeds black and gold.”

From Tigers Utility Star to MLB Manager

While Pirates fans are excited to see Kelly take the reins, Detroit fans know this moment has been a long time coming.

Drafted by the Tigers in 2001, Kelly became a fan favorite in the D. Whether he was pinch-hitting, playing all over the field, or coming up big in October, Kelly brought heart and hustle every time he stepped between the lines. He even pitched in a game during his Tigers days, solidifying his “do-anything” legacy.

Kelly appeared in the postseason for four straight years with Detroit and played in the 2012 World Series under Jim Leyland—a managerial legend himself.

Why the Pirates Believe in Donnie

General Manager Ben Cherington and ownership made it clear: this move wasn’t just about results—it was about leadership and identity.

“I believe strongly Donnie is the right person to manage the team right now,” Cherington said. “He has the skills and experience needed to do this job really well and deeply cares about the Pirates and Pittsburgh.”

That passion has been on full display since Kelly joined the Pirates’ coaching staff in 2020. Now, he gets the chance to lead from the top step of the dugout.

The Bottom Line

From a 13th-round pick in Detroit to leading a major league franchise, Don Kelly’s baseball journey is the kind of story that makes the sport special. And while Tigers fans may now root for a different team, they’ll always have a soft spot for “Donnie Kelly Baby.”

Good luck in Pittsburgh, Donnie. Just not when you play the Tigers.