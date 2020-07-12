Former Detroit Tigers Gold Glove infielder Frank Bolling passes

Some unfortunate news to report out of the world of Detroit sports today.
Frank Bolling, a two-time Gold Glove infielder who spent six years with the Detroit Tigers, has passed away at the age of 88.
According to his family, Bolling had been diagnosed with cancer five years ago.
He earned a Gold Glove while playing with the Tigers in 1958, and then was traded to the Milwaukee Braves in 1960 for Bill Bruton, where he became a two-time All Star.
Not only did Bolling homer in his first career MBL game, but also is known for being the last player to hit a grand slam off the legendary Sandy Koufax.