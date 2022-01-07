in Detroit Tigers

Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus expected to land new gig

He would join new manager Mark Kotsay on the bench

According to a report from Jon Heyman, former Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus is on the verge of landing a new gig.

Heyman tweeted out on Friday that Ausmus is expected to be named the Oakland Athletics bench coach.

Ausmus would join new A’s manager, Mark Kotsay on the bench.

