Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus expected to land new gig

According to a report from Jon Heyman, former Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus is on the verge of landing a new gig.
Heyman tweeted out on Friday that Ausmus is expected to be named the Oakland Athletics bench coach.
Ausmus would join new A’s manager, Mark Kotsay on the bench.
Brad Ausmus is expected to be named A’s bench coach. The former Tigers and Angels manager and 18-year MLB catcher brings experience to staff led by new manager Mark Kotsay.
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 7, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings