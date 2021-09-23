Former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland to speak during Friday’s Miguel Cabrera ceremony

Shortly after future Hall of Fame slugger Miguel Cabrera blasted his 500th career home run last month, the Detroit Tigers announced that their home game on Friday, September 24 will be “Miggy Celebration Day” as they welcome the Kansas City Royals.

And one special guest that will be on hand will be former manager Jim Leyland:

Former #Tigers manager Jim Leyland will speak during the Miguel Cabrera ceremony at Comerica Park on Friday night. Leyland says Cabrera’s Triple Crown season was the best he ever saw; says Cabrera had the greatest oppo power he ever saw. — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) September 22, 2021

Leyland helped lead the team to some of the greatest moments that we as Motor City sports fans have experienced in recent memory.