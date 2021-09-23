Former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland to speak during Friday’s Miguel Cabrera ceremony

Shortly after future Hall of Fame slugger Miguel Cabrera blasted his 500th career home run last month, the Detroit Tigers announced that their home game on Friday, September 24 will be “Miggy Celebration Day” as they welcome the Kansas City Royals.

And one special guest that will be on hand will be former manager Jim Leyland:

Leyland helped lead the team to some of the greatest moments that we as Motor City sports fans have experienced in recent memory.

