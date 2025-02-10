Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Detroit Tigers

Former Detroit Tigers OF Daz Cameron Gets Bad News

Former Detroit Tigers OF Daz Cameron got some bad news this past week as he has reportedly been designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles. The move was made so that the Orioles could claim P Roansy Contreras from the New York Yankees.

Cameron, who is now 28, was originally selected by the Houston Astros in the 1st Round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

In three seasons with the Tigers (2020-2022), Cameron hit .201 with five home runs and 24 RBIs in 73 games played.

During the 2024 season, while playing with the Oakland Athletics, Cameron hit .200 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 66 games played.

We certainly wish Cameron the best as he finds a new home.

