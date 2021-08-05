Former Detroit Tigers OF helps pitch USA Baseball into Gold Medal game

by

The USA Baseball team is headed to the Gold Medal game after they took care of business by defeating South Korea 7-2.

Helping the cause for Team USA was former Detroit Tigers OF Anthony Gose who tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

The USA will play for the Gold Medal on Saturday against Japan.

