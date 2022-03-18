in MLB

Former Detroit Tigers OF Nick Castellanos finds new home

According to a report from Jeff Passan, former Detroit Tigers (and Cincinnati Red) OF Nick Castellanos has found a new home.

Passan reported just moments ago that Castellanos has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Terms of the contract have not yet been released.

Castellanos, who is 30, batted .309 with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs in 2021 with the Reds.

