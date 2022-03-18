Former Detroit Tigers OF Nick Castellanos finds new home

According to a report from Jeff Passan, former Detroit Tigers (and Cincinnati Red) OF Nick Castellanos has found a new home.

Passan reported just moments ago that Castellanos has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Terms of the contract have not yet been released.

Outfielder Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 19, 2022

Castellanos, who is 30, batted .309 with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs in 2021 with the Reds.