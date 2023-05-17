Former Detroit Tigers P Aníbal Sánchez announces his retirement

Fans of the Detroit Tigers will remember Aníbal Sánchez as being part of the top-notch pitching staff that helped the team dominate the baseball world and give them understandable hope for a World Series championship. Unfortunately, the title that's eluded the Motor City since 1984 would never come during Sánchez's time in Detroit, though he would eventually win a ring with the Washington Nationals in 2019. And earlier this evening, he officially decided to call it a career.

Sep 14, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez (19) pitches in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Why It Matters – Aníbal Sánchez is calling it a career after 16 years

“Throughout these past 17 years in Major League Baseball, God has given me the opportunity to live wonderful moments on and off the field,” Sánchez wrote in his announcement. “Baseball has been my great passion since I was a child, and I am extremely grateful to have been able to make that dream a reality.”

“Today begins a new chapter where I hang up the glove and uniform to pursue my other passions,” Sánchez concluded. “I retire as a major league player; however, I will always be close to the sport I love. See you soon.”

Sanchez began his MLB career with the Boston Red Sox, who signed him out of Venezuela as an international free agent in 2001. He would later be traded to the Florida Marlins in 2005, where he would play until 2012.

He would first make his way to the Detroit Tigers after being acquired along with Omar Infante for Jacob Turner, Rob Brantly, Brian Flynn, and a draft pick. He would lead all American League pitchers with a 2.57 ERA in 2013.

He would remain with the Tigers organization through 2018 when he signed with the Minnesota Twins, and would eventually become a World Series champion with the Nationals in 2019.

Wrapping It Up: Aníbal Sánchez will be remembered fondly by Tigers fans

Sanchez would play a key role in Detroit's success that nearly resulted in their first title since 1984. He finishes his MLB career with a win-loss record of 116–119, a 4.06 ERA, and 1,774 strikeouts. Not only did he win a World Series, but he also tossed a no-hitter in 2006. We wish Aníbal the best of luck in his future endeavors, wherever they take him.