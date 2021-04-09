Former Detroit Tigers P David Wells blasts MLB commissioner Rob Manfred

Sharing is caring!

Just over a week ago, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the 2021 MLB All-Star Game was being moved from Atlanta in wake of George restricting voter access.

Instead, this year’s All-Star Game will be played at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

One person who is not a fan of this move is former Detroit Tigers pitcher David Wells, who blasted Manfred over the decision, saying he is boycotting Major League Baseball.

From The Score:

“I’ve had a lot of dealings with Rob Manfred back in my playing days, and I never liked the guy. I thought he was a bit odd. He never understood anything,” Wells said on “The Brian Kilmeade Show.”

Wells added: “To me, how do you change the games, the dynamics, and hurt a city like Atlanta (that) really needs some income in that situation?”

“I don’t watch baseball anymore, Brian,” Wells said. “I refuse to watch it because of this. I don’t want no part of it, and this was my life. … For me to not want to go to a baseball game or even watch it, it kills me, because I don’t put up with that kind of crap and I don’t condone it.”

Everyone is entitled to their opinion.