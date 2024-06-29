in Tigers News Reports

Former Detroit Tigers P Matthew Boyd Signs Major League Deal

EX-TIGERS LEFTY JOINS DIVISION RIVAL FOR STRETCH RUN 

Former Detroit Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd has signed a major league contract with the division rival Cleveland Guardians. Boyd’s seven-year tenure with the Detroit Tigers saw its share of highs and lows, including a standout 2019 season when he recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts in a single game and topped 200 strikeouts in the season, a milestone not achieved by a Tiger since Justin Verlander.

Injuries and A New Opportunity for Matthew Boyd

Injuries plagued Matthew Boyd’s later years with the Tigers. He only managed 15 starts in 2021, ending the season early due to various health issues. The Tigers non-tendered him in the offseason, making him a free agent.

Now, Boyd has found another chance with the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians, leading the AL Central with one of the best records in baseball, hope that Boyd can bolster their rotation, which has remained competitive despite the loss of Shane Bieber.

Upcoming Matchups

Detroit is set to face Cleveland in three more series and ten additional games this season, setting up potential matchups against Boyd. While there may not be hard feelings, it will be a poignant moment for Tigers fans to see Boyd recover and perform for a rival team. Boyd’s journey serves as a testament to resilience, offering him a second shot in the majors and another chapter in his career.

