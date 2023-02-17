Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Herrera dies at 43

We have an unfortunate report to pass along this morning as former Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Herrera has died. According to a tweet from the Caracas Lions, Herrera, who was just 43 years old, has passed away. A cause of death has not been released at this time. Here is the translation to the tweet: “Our sincerest words of condolences to the family and friends of Alexander Herrera on his passing away. 17 seasons in the LVBP, Caribbeans, Lions and Cardinals! Extraordinary professional and good pitcher. Alex Herrera Peace to his Soul!”

Alex Herrera By the Numbers:

Herrera was in the Tigers' organization in 2006 when he played for the Toledo Mud Hens. In 15 appearances for the Mud Hens that season, Herrera posted a 5.06 ERA, while striking out 18 batters and walking 11 in 21.1 innings of work.

- Advertisement -

Career Stats (Including Minor Leagues, and Foreign):

458 career games

59-57

27 saves

4.05 ERA

918 strikeouts

548 walks

Rest In Peace, Alex

Our thoughts and prayers go out to family, friends, and former teammates of Herrera during this most difficult time.