Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Tigers News Reports

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Herrera dies at 43

By W.G. Brady
3
0

Inside the Article:

We have an unfortunate report to pass along this morning as former Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Herrera has died. According to a tweet from the Caracas Lions, Herrera, who was just 43 years old, has passed away. A cause of death has not been released at this time. Here is the translation to the tweet: “Our sincerest words of condolences to the family and friends of Alexander Herrera on his passing away. 17 seasons in the LVBP, Caribbeans, Lions and Cardinals! Extraordinary professional and good pitcher. Alex Herrera Peace to his Soul!”

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Alex Herrera

Alex Herrera By the Numbers:

Herrera was in the Tigers' organization in 2006 when he played for the Toledo Mud Hens. In 15 appearances for the Mud Hens that season, Herrera posted a 5.06 ERA, while striking out 18 batters and walking 11 in 21.1 innings of work.

- Advertisement -

Career Stats (Including Minor Leagues, and Foreign):

Rest In Peace, Alex

Our thoughts and prayers go out to family, friends, and former teammates of Herrera during this most difficult time.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Analyst picks Detroit Lions to dethrone Eagles as NFC powerhouse
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

Analyst picks Detroit Lions to dethrone Eagles as NFC powerhouse

One NFL analyst believes it will be the Detroit Lions who dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.