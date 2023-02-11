Former Detroit Tigers SP Michael Fulmer finds a new home

For the first time in his Major League Baseball career, former Detroit Tigers‘ SP Michael Fulmer will be pitching for a National League team. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Chicago Cubs reportedly came to a deal with Fulmer for a contract that is contingent upon his passing of a physical examination. After spending his first 5+ seasons with the Tigers, Fulmer has now been with the Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs.

Why it Matters for Michael Fulmer and the Cubs

The acquisition of Fulmer will provide the Cubs with a pitcher who has proven to be an efficient reliever in the past two seasons. This addition will give manager David Ross another choice for high-pressure, late-inning situations, as the Cubs currently do not have a designated closer in their bullpen.

Fulmer by the Numbers

Following his 2016 season with the Tigers, Fulmer was honored as the American League Rookie of the Year. However, due to injuries and struggles as a starter, he switched to a permanent relief role in 2021. As he enters 2023, he has posted the following stats:

34-45 career record

510 career strikeouts

17 career saves

115 career relief appearances

2.98 ERA in relief appearances

3.39 ERA with 61 strikeouts and 28 walks in 63.2 innings during the 2022 season