Former Detroit Tigers SS Jose Iglesias makes insane play for Angels [Video]

Former Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias may not be a spring chicken anymore (31 years old) but he is still making the same mind-boggling plays for the Los Angeles Angels that he did while playing in the Motor City.

On Tuesday, against the Toronto Blue Jays, Iglesias made a play that pretty much nobody on the planet could make.

Watch as Iglesias chases down a ground ball of the middle, makes the play, spins around, and still throws the Blue Jays runner out at first base.

We see you, Jose!

Jose Iglesias is smooth pic.twitter.com/xx4Gab8VWP — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) August 10, 2021