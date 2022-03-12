in Detroit Tigers

Former Detroit Tigers SS Niko Goodrum finds new home

Former Detroit Tigers shortstop Niko Goodrum has found his new home.

He’ll be taking his talents down south to join the Houston Astros, signing a one-year contract worth $2.1 million with additional incentives.

He’s appeared in 389 career games with the Tigers as well as the Minnesota Twins, blasting 42 home runs with 151 RBI along with a career batting average of .230 and .700 OPS.

